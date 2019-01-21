LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Koffee With Karan: Twitter Applauds Witty Sibling Rivalry Between Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan

After hosting sibling duos Arjun Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter - Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar welcomed Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan on the koffee couch.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Koffee With Karan: Twitter Applauds Witty Sibling Rivalry Between Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan
A still from Koffee With Karan 6 (YouTube)
Koffee With Karan Season 6 has been all about sibling love. After hosting sibling duos Arjun Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter - Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar welcomed Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan on the koffee couch.

The episode was an eponymy of the perfect sibling rivalry every brother and sister share. From pulling each other's leg to calling the other with names, the Bachchans were witty and funny. Karan began the show narrating the bond he shares with guest and how Abhishek bullied him for being friends with Shweta and Zoya.

The episode was much appreciated on social media and the duo's sense of humour was applauded by their fans on Twitter. One of them wrote, "How Relatable the #KoffeeWithBachchans episode was for anyone who has a sibling.@juniorbachchan you definitely have great sense of humour @karanjohar and the #KoffeeWithKaran @StarWorldIndia team it was indeed such a fun loving episode " Another tweeted, "Loved Abhishek & Shweta on #KoffeeWithKaran. Abhishek has gr8 sense of humor n he is smart while it was gud to know Shweta, well brought up and a sober women ! Hope she makes it big in what she is doing these days."

This season, Koffee With Karan caught up in controversy when Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the chat show. On the show, Pandya had 'boasted' about his 'scene' with women and how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. As soon as the episode was aired, Twitterati called the Indian all-rounder out for his 'misogynistic' and 'creepy' approach towards women.

Following which, the cricketers have been receiving a lot of flak from corners for their statements on the show. The two were "suspended pending an inquiry" and were asked return to India.

He later issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.



