Koffee With Karan: Varun Dhawan Leaves Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar in Shock As He Discusses Sex Positions

It is going to be a scandalous Koffee With Karan season! The trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 was released earlier in the day and it revealed that Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh do not hold back on talking about sex. The KWK 7 promo gave a glimpse of Varun teaching Anil and Karan about the numerous sex positions.

“What do you like? Missionary, orgy or helicopter?” Varun asks Anil and Karan. “There is something called helicopter?” a shocked Karan asks him. “Good knowledge ya,” Anil said, appearing impressed with Varun’s knowledge. In another portion of the trailer, Ranveer opened up about his sex playlist. “You have a sex playlist?” Karan asks him. “I have a different sex playlist,” he replies.

Varun and Anil appear together in KWK7 while Ranveer is set to appear with Alia Bhatt. Varun and Anil recently starred together in Jugjugg Jeeyo while Ranveer and Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with KJo at the helm.

The new promo has also teased that the stars will be seen talking about marriage, exes and sex. From Sara and Janhvi talking about their exes to Samantha addressing ‘unhappy marriages’, it seems like the new season is going to get juicy! Karan shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “It’s edgy? It’s spicy? It’s playful? It’s all of the above – catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!”

Speaking about KWK 7, Karan said in a press statement, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

