News18» News»Movies»'Koffee with NCB': Karan Johar Gets Trolled After Being Summomed by Anti-drugs Agency
2-MIN READ

'Koffee with NCB': Karan Johar Gets Trolled After Being Summoned by Anti-drugs Agency

Karan Johar was also subjected to immense social media trolling after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is being trolled since Friday morning and a hashtag with his name has been trending. This follows the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) notice to Johar the day before, in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019. The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of a party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, last year.

As soon as the news surfaced online about Johar being summoned by the NCB, netizens began trolling the filmmaker, who often falls victim to online abuse.

"Koffee with NCB. This must be really interesting than his ridiculous show koffe with #KaranJohar," tweeted a user. "Roses are Red... Violets are Blue...Let's Destroy their Egos2gether Me and You... Let's Clean BOLLYWOOD Me and You #KaranJohar," wrote another user.

"Are wah... You might be powerful.. but despite all that power, one day you will have to pay for all your sins.. #karanjohar," expressed another user.

After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.

Johar was subjected to immense social media trolling after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year. The filmmaker was targeted by netizens for allegedly propagating nepotism within the film industry. Netizens once again brought up the topic on Friday, venting out their anger on the filmmaker.

A user said, "Has #NCB given time for #KaranJohar to wipe out the evidence from his house? Why no sudden raid? It's an eyewash. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BollywoodMafia #BoycottBollywoodDruggies." (sic)

The NCB, over the last few months, has questioned several film personalities in connection with separate drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and other cases. Johar has been asked to share the details by Friday.


