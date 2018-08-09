GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
15 Years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan Recollects Fondest Memories from Film in an Emotional Post

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya tells the story of Rohit, a mentally challenged youth, who befriends an alien. The film also stars Preity Zinta.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in a still from Koi Mil Gaya. (YouTube)
Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a "good tip" for the new generation and said relationships today are at the "mercy" of how the "typed sentence is interpreted".

Late on Wednesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share that his film Koi... Mil Gaya, which clocked 15 years of its release, gave birth to a "newfound strength" in him.

"Rohit (his character) helped me understand every single thing I went through as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that 'is' was simply meant to be.

"He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses," Hrithik wrote.

He added that being "ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage".

Hrithik said Rohit also taught him never to assume what people were thinking.

"He never did. Never tried to read the minds of others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence," he wrote.

"A good tip for today's generation who should know that you can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted," the "Kaabil" star added.

Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage. Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today’s gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. 15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I’m saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn’t make sense. It’s all going to work out . I promise . On its 15th anniversary, I’m sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise

Currently, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, a biopic on Anand Kumar who is a mathematics wizard and teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.

Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated to release in November this year.

