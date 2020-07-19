Koizora, Attack on Titan Actor Haruma Miura Found Dead at 30

Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura, who was best known for films like Attack on Titan, Koizora and Kimi No Todoke, has passed away at 30. Miura's death is suspected to be a case of suicide. The actor was found unresponsive after his manager went to check in on him as he did not show up at work.

Japanese news portal Kyodo News (via) reported that Miura was found in his Tokyo home on Saturday and was later pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.

Investigators of the case believe the cause of death to be suicide but it hasn't been confirmed by authorities yet. Miura’s management company Amuse Inc said in a statement that they are awaiting more details. “To fans and people concerned, we apologize for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details, we are still confirming and will inform you once again,” Amuse Inc. wrote.

Miura started his career in 1997 with television drama Agri, and got his first lead role with the 2006 film Catch a Wave. His 2007 film Koizora or Sky Of Love gained him international recognition as the film became popular in countries like South Korea, India and China too. His most popular role was 2015's Attack on Titan and its sequel, Attack on Titan: End of the World. He also appeared on Crows Zero 2, Naoko, Bloody Monday among other films and TV shows.

He was promoting his upcoming drama Love Will Begin When Money End, which will air in September. He will also be seen in Brave: Gunjyo Senki, to be released in 2021.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).