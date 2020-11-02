Kokilaben Aka Rupal Patel Confirms Exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

The sequel of Indian television soap drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya started airing on Star Plus from October 19 onwards. While the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been slightly altered, the makers retained Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu and Rupal Patel as Kokilaben.

However, Rupal has confirmed her exit from the show in an interview with SpotboyE. She said, "I have been working in the industry for many years but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya it was for one month only. And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it's my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artiste to say yes to it."

The popular TV show titled Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been receiving love from the audience. The viewers are enjoying the return of the show with its original cast. However, it was the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap that skyrocketed the characters and the show to massive fame. The rap song was created by music artist Yashraj Mukhate and was shared online. The video became an instant hit and got noticed by television, film, and even political personalities.