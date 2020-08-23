Kokilaben’s Funny Rap Version of Scolding Gopi Bahu has Caught Smriti Irani’s Attention Too

Television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya might have ended years ago, but there are moments from the show that still stay with us, whether you are a fan of the series or not. One of these was when Gopi Bahu decided to wash Aham’s laptop in detergent. In fact, there were a number of memes and jokes on the instances.

Now, an Instagram user has come up with an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi. He has changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap.

Instagram user Yashraj Mukhate, whose bio says he’s an engineer by education and a music producer by profession, shared the rap on his timeline with the caption, “First World Problems. Made Kokila Ben sing this time. I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot.”

Ever since the rap was shared on his profile, it has gone viral. From Facebook to Twitter, everyone is posting the viral rap by Kokilaben. Within a day, the video has received more than 18 lakh views.

In fact, it became so popular that even Union Minister Smriti Irani couldn’t control herself from sharing the video on her timeline. Writing, “Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte,” Irani re-posted the original video by Mukhate.

The post received reactions from Aashka Goradia, Hina Khan and Riddhima Pandit.