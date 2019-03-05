English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata-based Documentary Filmmaker Hangs Self in His Flat
A 48-year-old documentary filmmaker from Kolkata hanged himself, apparently due to depression, police said on Monday.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kolkata: A 48-year-old documentary filmmaker from Kolkata hanged himself, apparently due to depression, police said on Monday.
"Arghya Basu living in Santoshpur area was found hanging in his flat on March 1. He was declared brought dead in a hospital," said an officer of Survey Park police station.
He said after speaking to the neighbours, the investigators found out that he was suffering from depression. But no suicide letter was recovered.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.
During the #MeToo movement, filmmaker, producer, FTII graduate and former faculty member Nishtha Jain, who directed the National Award-winning documentary Gulabi Gang, had accused Arghya Basu (a former FTII faculty named on the list) of sexual assualt, an allegation which he denied.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"Arghya Basu living in Santoshpur area was found hanging in his flat on March 1. He was declared brought dead in a hospital," said an officer of Survey Park police station.
He said after speaking to the neighbours, the investigators found out that he was suffering from depression. But no suicide letter was recovered.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.
During the #MeToo movement, filmmaker, producer, FTII graduate and former faculty member Nishtha Jain, who directed the National Award-winning documentary Gulabi Gang, had accused Arghya Basu (a former FTII faculty named on the list) of sexual assualt, an allegation which he denied.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
- Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Singh Did
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results