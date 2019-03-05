LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kolkata-based Documentary Filmmaker Hangs Self in His Flat

A 48-year-old documentary filmmaker from Kolkata hanged himself, apparently due to depression, police said on Monday.

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
Representative image.
Kolkata: A 48-year-old documentary filmmaker from Kolkata hanged himself, apparently due to depression, police said on Monday.

"Arghya Basu living in Santoshpur area was found hanging in his flat on March 1. He was declared brought dead in a hospital," said an officer of Survey Park police station.

He said after speaking to the neighbours, the investigators found out that he was suffering from depression. But no suicide letter was recovered.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.

During the #MeToo movement, filmmaker, producer, FTII graduate and former faculty member Nishtha Jain, who directed the National Award-winning documentary Gulabi Gang, had accused Arghya Basu (a former FTII faculty named on the list) of sexual assualt, an allegation which he denied.

