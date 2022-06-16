Kolkata Based Musical Duo Sourendra-Soumyojit to Pay Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on World Music Day

Sourendro-Soumyojit, a pianist-vocalist musician duo consisting of Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, will be paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on World Music Day. This year, World Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21, will be very special for them as theirconcert will pay a brief tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The soirée will dedicate this year’s program to her genius, discovering world music through her songs.

This year’s World Music Day celebration is rather eclectic because of its unique lineup of participating artists. The likes of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Hariharan, Usha Uthup, Shubha Mudgal, Papon, Shubhomita from Kolkata alongside Sourendro-Soumyojit shall put together a live concert named as World Music Day Concert 2022 Kolkata at Science City Auditorium on Tuesday, June 21st 2022 – a ninety-minute brief concert – all contributing to one song each.

Sourendra and Soumyojit told News18, “We are excited to be live on stage with such iconic artists joining us in Kolkata after two years of the pandemic. We want to spread the message of friendship, peace and togetherness through music this World Music Day and celebrate Kolkata, known for its cultural heritage.”

Much like many other household in Kolkata, Sourendra and Soumyojit grew up with music, singing and presenting it visually. After graduating from St. Xavier’s College, the duo started organising a World Music Day concert way back in 2010. The whole idea was to bring all the artists – painters – intellectuals – poets – writers together to participate for the sake of music.

They started celebrating World Music Day through their cinematic presentation, which eventually brought them international fame. Every year the duo has been experimenting with different concepts, different ideas – things that they saw in the far east and west as they travelled – things that were relevant to the art scenario, things that were out of the world.

Sourendro-Soumyojit always tried producing the shows for their passion with a huge crew of lightsmen, sound engineers, installation artists, chorus singers, theatre actors – exotic instrument players – all that mattered was to present something unique and aesthetically superior.

From Grammy winners like Stephane Grapheilli to the legend herself Asha Bhonsle, football legend Pele, eternal star Sharmila Tagore to German popstar Stephan Stoppok – all have participated in the festival. So have prominent musicians like Kavita Krishnamurti, Dr. L Subramaniam, Hariharan, Papon, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Usha Uthup, as friends and as collaborators.

