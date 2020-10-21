Kolkata Knight Riders Releases New Anthem Featuring Shah Rukh Khan's New Hairstyle Amid IPL 2020

The fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are in for a treat. King Khan has featured in the new anthem for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The three minutes 30 seconds long anthem has been composed and sung by famous rapper Badshah and features Shah Rukh Khan wearing black attire.

The actor’s hairstyle has changed as he is now sporting long hair with his bearded look. Shah Rukh last appeared in the 2018 film Zero where he played the role of a dwarf and his hair had a regular cut.

The anthem is for the KKR fans but it gives a message to the entire IPL audience who cannot watch the matches in the stadium this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Named Laphao, the Bengali word for jump, the song shows the fans cheering their team, KKR, despite not being present at the stadium.

The interesting thing is that the video has been conceptualised by Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan.

Fans have started appreciating the video which was shared by the KKR official handle on YouTube. While many can be found going gaga over SRK’s entry scene, others are impressed with the way Aryan Khan has visualised the video. The video has also mashed up moon landing with KKR, showing a man on the moon with KKR flag.

Some of the fans also said that while this anthem is good, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re — the first KKR anthem released in 2011 — will remain their first love.

This year, considering the coronavirus crisis in India, the IPL tournament has been moved to the United Arab Emirates. The cricket stadiums are not open to the public and only the cricket board officials and selected people can go to watch the match live.

KKR owner Shah Rukh was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium cheering for his team on September 30. Shah Rukh’s family, including his interior designer wife Gauri Khan, was present with him.