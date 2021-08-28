MP Nusrat Jahan Decides Not to Name Baby's Father; Single Mothers Support Her Decision

Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a son on Thursday. The actor, who has been in a live-in relationship with actor Yash Dasgupta since 2020, has refused to divulge the name of her baby’s father. After her child’s birth, single mothers of Kolkata have come out in her support. Visual artist Elena Banik got divorced from her husband in 2003. Speaking to TOI, Alina said, “I was in a relationship, but we couldn’t get married. I miscarried in 2010 after conceiving my first child."

Alina said that due to medical restrictions, she doesn’t venture out of the house much. “Being a bit superstitious, I didn’t want to reveal my pregnancy. I didn’t need to mention the father’s name in the hospital, but I faced some issues while getting my daughter admitted to school," she said. Alina is a single mother and lives with her daughter. Alina hasn’t made the father’s identity public but her daughter knows who he is.

Director Anindita Sarbadhikari embraced motherhood through IVF eight years ago and is currently a single mother. She cited the example of Sawan Sen, Associate Professor of Engineering College who became a single mother in 2015. Sarbadhikari said that a mother has the right to not disclose the name of the father of her child if she so chooses. “Being in the media limelight, living life as a single mother is not so difficult for us. Being an MP, it should be easy for Nusrat to ignore the criticisms coming her way," she said, adding, for ordinary women who are not under constant media coverage, making such a decision is far more challenging.

She further said that she knows numerous such individuals who are making such decisions and are also gaining social acceptance.

