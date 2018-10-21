GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kollywood Body Sets up Panel to Look Into #MeToo Allegations

The panel will focus on ensuring an atmosphere free of stress and fear for all its members.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
Image for representation.
Chennai: Amid #MeToo sexual harassment charges against some film personalities, a body of actors on Sunday said it would focus on ensuring an atmosphere free of stress and fear for all its members at work places.

"The association will give intense focus to ensure that the atmosphere at TV and film shoot places remained conducive for the artistes irrespective of their gender to perform with self-respect and without stress or fear," South Indian Artistes' Association President and actor M Nasser said.

He also said a committee would be formed to implement its decision. The association move comes days after several women have levelled sexual harassment charges against some film personalities, including veteran lyricist Vairamuthu, as part of the #MeToo movement.

Singer Chimayi Sripaada has accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her while on a foreign tour some years ago. Vairamuthu has, however, rejected the charges as false and said he was ready to face them in court if they filed a complaint.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women from various fields, including film and media, speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.
