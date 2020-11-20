Kollywood Lends Voice to Release Perarivalan Campaign

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Puroit delays the decision on the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu state cabinet to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, prominent film personalities took to Twitter to promote the Release Perarivalan' hashtag.

AG Perarivalan is one of the convicts in the case, and his mother had begun a campaign in 2019 to secure the release of her son, who has spent over 28 years in prison.

Now, Kollywod celebrities too have lent voices in the campagn to release Perarivalan.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a video said: " I urge the governor to release Perarivalan as per the order of the Supreme Court. We request the governor to implememt the apex court's order and release Perarivalan."

Director PA Ranjith who has directed two Rajinikanth's movies Tweeted about the "injustice" over politics denying the freedom even after the gates have ben thrown open by the law. director Karthik Subbaraj, Tweeted, too: "Thirty years of jail for a man who never committed the crime..."

The release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case has been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu, although its political significance has been on the wane for years now. The issue, however, has driven a wedge between electoral allies DMK and the Indian National Congress. The state Congress Chief K S Alagiri has been staunchly opposing the release. The DMK, for its part, has reasoned that electoral allies need not agree upon on all parameters. As it has done in other issues, the AIADMK has kept away from expressing strong sentiments, choosing to put out safe responses to the Governor's delay in issuing the nod.