Kollywood Music Director D Imman Ties the Knot for the Second Time, See Pics

Music director D Imman has tied the knot with Amelia, who is the daughter of the departed Kollywood actor Ubald. The couple got married in the presence of all their friends and family. Wedding photos of the event went viral on the Internet. In the viral photo, D Imman can be seen in newly-wed bliss as he poses with his beautiful wife, clad in a lilac outfit, surrounded by all his supportive friends.

Singer Krish, actor Sangeetha from Sarileru Neekevvaru and veteran actor Kutty Padmini were all in attendance for the wedding, as reported by the Times of India. The wedding with Amelia marks D Imman’s second marriage.

The music director was formerly married to Monica Richard for thirteen years. The couple ended their marriage mutually in November 2020 and announced the news in December last year. D Imman and Richard share two children, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman.

Imman took to his Instagram handle to officially announce his divorce with Monica Richard. Taking to the caption, the “Annaatthe” composer wrote, “To all my well-wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support."

Imman is known for music compositions in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films. The composer won a National Award for his work in the 2019 release, Viswasam that starred Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara. He has also won several other awards for his contributions to the South Indian film industry.

