Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey Officially Granted Divorce On Aug 13, To Share Custody Of Son

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have been officially granted divorce after five years of being separated. According to a report in Times of India, they were legally granted divorce on August 13.

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who represented Konkona said that all legal proceedings have finished now. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out," she said.

A source quoted in the publication also said, "They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn’t reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?"

Konkona and Ranvir tied the knot in 2010. They separated in 2015 and have since remained friends. They share the joint custody of eight-year-old son Haroon. They worked together in Konkona's 2016 directorial A Death in the Gunj.

On the work front, Konkona will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release directly on Netflix due to Covid-19.

Ranvir, on the other hand, was last seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase, a comedy starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz among others. The film released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31, 2020.