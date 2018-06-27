GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Konkona Sensharma Feels Diverse Content Must Reach Kids

Actress Konkona Sensharma says it is the "duty and responsibility" of the showbiz world to expose children to different kinds of content.

IANS

Updated:June 27, 2018, 7:33 AM IST
"I think it's very important...the kind of content that we put out there. It's our duty and responsibility to expose our kinds to different kind of things," Konkona said in a statement to IANS.

"I want my son (Haroon) to watch all kinds of different things and not just what is available, the images that are being sent to us every day in the media," added the mother of one.

The actress, who also appreciated Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep for the content, says she is doing her bit to save the planet.

"It is a lifestyle choice, a kind of thinking and awareness that we have to make ourselves informed and be aware and be committed to make these changes so that we can do it in everyday life -- whether it is saving water or recycling, so many things that can be done... Not using plastic bags, cutlery or extra paper napkins.

"It's a mindset. Once it's switched on, you can apply to it many such opportunities that we come across in a day. We can make those correct decisions accordingly," she said.

Konkona is known for films like Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue, Page 3, The Namesake, Wake Up Sid and Goynar Baksho. She was last seen on-screen in Lipstick Under My Burkha.


