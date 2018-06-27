English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Konkona Sensharma Feels Diverse Content Must Reach Kids
Actress Konkona Sensharma says it is the "duty and responsibility" of the showbiz world to expose children to different kinds of content.
Image: Instagram/ Konkona Sensharma
Mumbai:Actress Konkona Sensharma says it is the "duty and responsibility" of the showbiz world to expose children to different kinds of content.
"I think it's very important...the kind of content that we put out there. It's our duty and responsibility to expose our kinds to different kind of things," Konkona said in a statement to IANS.
"I want my son (Haroon) to watch all kinds of different things and not just what is available, the images that are being sent to us every day in the media," added the mother of one.
The actress, who also appreciated Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep for the content, says she is doing her bit to save the planet.
"It is a lifestyle choice, a kind of thinking and awareness that we have to make ourselves informed and be aware and be committed to make these changes so that we can do it in everyday life -- whether it is saving water or recycling, so many things that can be done... Not using plastic bags, cutlery or extra paper napkins.
"It's a mindset. Once it's switched on, you can apply to it many such opportunities that we come across in a day. We can make those correct decisions accordingly," she said.
Konkona is known for films like Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue, Page 3, The Namesake, Wake Up Sid and Goynar Baksho. She was last seen on-screen in Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Also Watch
"I think it's very important...the kind of content that we put out there. It's our duty and responsibility to expose our kinds to different kind of things," Konkona said in a statement to IANS.
"I want my son (Haroon) to watch all kinds of different things and not just what is available, the images that are being sent to us every day in the media," added the mother of one.
The actress, who also appreciated Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep for the content, says she is doing her bit to save the planet.
"It is a lifestyle choice, a kind of thinking and awareness that we have to make ourselves informed and be aware and be committed to make these changes so that we can do it in everyday life -- whether it is saving water or recycling, so many things that can be done... Not using plastic bags, cutlery or extra paper napkins.
"It's a mindset. Once it's switched on, you can apply to it many such opportunities that we come across in a day. We can make those correct decisions accordingly," she said.
Konkona is known for films like Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue, Page 3, The Namesake, Wake Up Sid and Goynar Baksho. She was last seen on-screen in Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sikh Soccer Fan Racially Targeted Due to Skin Colour in UK
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday