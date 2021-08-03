Konkona Sensharma Responds When a Fan Refers to Her as 'Aged': It is a Privilege to Mature Rather than Die Terribly Young

Actress Konkona Sensharma recently responded to a fan on social media who commented on her ‘old age’. The 41-year old actress happened to post a photo of her pet dog Pepita on Instagram. Along with that picture, the actress added another picture of herself posing with her pet. She wrote in the caption “Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly."

A fan on Instagram commented on Konkona’s Instagram picture, “It’s extremely heartbreaking to see her grow old". He added that her kind of artists are not usually treated fairly by the industry. He even said that she was my high school crush too. Konkona responded quickly, saying, “Aww, don’t be sad. It’s a privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young!"

Her colleagues in the sector praised her post saying that she’s sweet as hell, remarked filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, while director Zoya Akhtar responded, “How cute!", while Sandhya Mridul called it adorable.

Konkona is a Bollywood actress who has been in the profession for more than three decades and has two National Film Awards to her name, has undoubtedly captured hearts with her on-screen performances.

On the work front, Konkona’s most recent appearance was in Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaan. She also appeared in Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was the first film to be released in theatres following the epidemic. Konkona will also be seen next in her mother Aparna Sen’s forthcoming directorial film The Rapist.

