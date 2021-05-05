Koo App Founders Welcome Kangana Ranaut After Twitter Ban, Ask Her to 'Express Opinions'

On the day Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended, homegrown app Koo welcomed the Bollywood actress to voice her opinions on their site.

Mayank Bidawatka, one of the co-founders of Koo, welcomed Kangana in a post. “@kanganarofficial Kangana ji, yeh aapka ghar hai. Yahaan aap swabhimaan se apne vichaar sabke saamne rakhein (This is your home. Express your opinions here with pride),” as per website.

On Tuesday, Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana’s account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy," the microblogging site said in a statement.

Responding to Twitter suspending her account, Kangana said in an official statement, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.”

Kangana, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Mamata for the violence and called her various names.

On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi next. She also features in Dhaakad and Tejas in the coming time.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here