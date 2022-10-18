Koratala Siva To Make Changes in NTR 30’s Script, New Story Based on This Religious Epic

Actor Jr NTR is all pumped up for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled NTR 30, with filmmaker Koratala Siva. Fans are also excited to see him on screen but NTR 30’s scripting is taking time. Reportedly, Jr NTR wants his film to cater to a pan-India audience with a riveting storyline. Keeping this aspect in mind, the makers have changed the entire script of the film, which revolved around student politics.

They have prepared a fresh draft, which will be reportedly based on Garuda Purana, a dialogue which happened between Vishnu and Garuda, the King of Birds. The second section of this Purana talks about issues connected with death like funeral rites and the metaphysics of reincarnation.

This information has amped up the expectations of NTR 30. After the debacle of Acharya, NTR 30 is an extremely important project for Koratala. Tarak is also being careful to not break the momentum of success that came with Rise Roar Revolt.

Reportedly, he had asked the Janatha Garage director to revise the script in several places. Rumour is rife that despite trying his best, Koratala has not been able to impress Jr NTR. Keeping these constant changes in mind, the makers are tense about the pace and production cost of NTR 30.

Apart from these reports, other updates have also made NTR30 the talk of the town. Recently, there were speculations that Keerthy Suresh has joined the cast of this film as the female lead. Besides Keerthy, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were also rumoured to be in for the role of protagonists. According to reports, Kiara rejected the offer, while Alia gave her confirmation for acting in this film.

Reportedly, NTR 30 is slated to release on May 19 next year. The makers had zeroed in on this date keeping in mind Tarak’s 40th birthday. Produced by NTR Arts, MSK Films and Yuvasudha Arts, this film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed NTR 30’s music.

