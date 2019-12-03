Korean Actor Cha In Ha Found Dead in His Residence

South Korean actor Cha In Ha was found dead in his Seoul residence days after another KPop star Goo Hara was found dead. The actor, who was 27, was a part of the second actor's group SURPRISE U along with Kim Yun Seo, Yoon Jeong Hyuk, Eun Hae Seong and Ji Geon Woo. He appeared in shows like Are You Human, Too? Degree of Love, Wok of Love and was last seen in Love With Flaws that premiere on November 27.

Cha's agency Fantagio released a statement confirming his death soon after the news of his death broke out. "We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully," the statement read. It also said that the family will be organising a private funeral for the actor.

The news of the actor's sudden death comes at an alarming time since two Korean Popstars, Sulli and Goo Hara, who were also friends, committed suicide within the span of fewer than two months. These cases have given rise to talks about the dark side of Korean entertainment industry and how many actors and singers go through depression, bullying and harassment without speaking up about it.

As per the Korean entertainment portal Soompi, the cause of death is still unknown and the police are investigating the actor's death.

