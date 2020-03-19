Korean Actor Moon Ji Yoon Dies at 36 After Battling Septicemia

Korean star Moon Ji Yoon died on Wednesday after battling septicemia. He was 36. The actor was admitted to hospital on March 16 after he reported of a sore throat.







According to reports, he died around 5.30 pm (IST) on March 18. His condition became much worse and he was moved to the intensive care unit. He lost consciousness after that and he was not able to recover, Xportsnews reported.







As per reports, his funeral is likely be held at the Inje University Hospital. The ceremony will be conducted in private by the family due to the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.







Born in 1984, Moon Ji begin his acting career in 2002. He worked in the drama Romance and went on to feature in TV hits such as Hyunjung, I Love You, Sassy Girl Chunhyang. He has also done a few films which includes Mr. Wacky and Cheese in the Trap. He appeared in many hit K-dramas, including Sassy Girl Chun-hyang, Iljimae, Cheese in the Trap, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and The Sound of Your Heart.







Moon suffered from septicemia, a lethal infection which occurs when a bacterial infection elsewhere in the body such as the lungs or skin enters the bloodstream. The blood poisoning can damage multiple organs. Common symptoms of septicemia include fever, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, fast heart rate and mental confusion.

