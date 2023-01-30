Just a month after confirming his relationship, Vincenzo fame Song Joong Ki has now announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders. Not only the couple has ticked off the marriage milestone but the Korean actor has also confirmed his wife’s pregnancy. According to a report by Soompi, Song Joong Ki took to his official fan cafe to officially confirm the news with his fans on Monday, January 30. In his new letter, the Korean star regarded his lady love as a ‘passionate’, ‘kind’ and ‘sensible’ human who’ve continued to support him and stay by his side.

Reportedly, the actor announced the news while the couple was on their way back from registering their marriage. While confirming his wife’s pregnancy, Song Joongi reportedly stated, “We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.” The actor further thanked his well-wishers, especially the support that comes from Ki Aile (the actor’s popular club) who have lent him a hand of support through the highs and lows of both his professional and personal life.

Last month, the actor’s agency only confirmed that Song Joon Ki was seeing a woman but the identity of his lady love wasn’t revealed by them. “We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” said the company, as per Soompi. However, the actor’s frequent media appearances with Katy were enough for eagle-eyed fans to estimate his lover’s identity. Notably, the Vincenzo star often makes it a point to keep his love life away from the limelight.

This development of Song Joong Ki’s life has come to the fore almost 3 years after he legally divorced his first wife Song Hye Kyo. The ex-couple who shared the screen space in the hit k-drama Descendants of the Sun confirmed their engagement and wedding in 2017. The duo who tied the knot in a private ceremony, called it quits for their relationship in 2019.

Reportedly, the Vincenzo star was introduced to Katy Louise Saunders during the shooting of his k-drama Reborn Rich. But it is important to note that the details of their love story have not been revealed by the actor.

