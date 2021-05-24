Korean Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are Dating, Agency Confirms

According to a Korean sport daily, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi has been in a relationship with Lee Da-in since the end of last year. The news outlet further claimed that the two came closer due to their acting profession and because they both share a common passion for playing golf. Reportedly, many industry insiders have been aware that the two were dating. Rumours were that Seung-gi spent quality time with Da-in on days he was not required on the sets of recently ended drama Mouse. Seung-gi has informed his close acquaintances about the relationship and his increasing fondness for Da-in.

As per reports, actress Da-In’s agency 9Ato Entertainment has reacted to the dating report. Agency said that the two met as ‘senior and junior’ in the same industry. They further added that both are “carefully getting to know each other” for the last few months. As a concluding remark, Da-in’s agency urged people to show warm attention and support to the duo so that they can continue their relationship well.

Talking about the work front, Seung-gi made his singing debut in 2004. The singer gave some marvellous hits including Because You're My Woman, Forbidden Love, Hard to say, Will You Marry Me, and Return. The singer in 2015 ventured into films. He made his acting debut with romantic comedy Love Forecast Opposite Moon Chae-won. The singer-actor was last seen in TV drama Mouse.While Lee Da-in, who is better known as the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi-ri and youngest sister of Lee Yu-bi, debuted in films in 2014. Actress started her acting career with supporting roles in television drama. She rose to fame after her spectacular performance in My Girl, released in 2005. Lee Da-in was recently seen in Alice, where her character provided comic relief to the Korean drama.

