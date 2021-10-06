Korean Actress Han So Hee on Action Sequences in My Name: Was Worried About Hurting Others

After the success of Squid Game, Netflix is coming up with yet another Korean thriller, My Name. Revolving around the story of a woman seeking revenge for her father’s death, the trailer of the series sees some intense action-packed scenes and stylish action choreographies executed smoothly by the cast. Ahead of its release on 15th October, the actors and the director opened up on their efforts of acing the scenes in a press conference.

Talking of the most intriguing part of the story, actor Park Hee-soon said, “When you think of the dark noir it’s very macho so to speak. It is a men’s world. So when I read My Name, I felt it was very original because the lead is female and all of those complex emotions that come from unfolding her story as well as the very dynamic characters that we get to see, I can feel the passion and heat in the story. There was a lot of hot blood underneath the story that we have not seen before."

Taking a different route from her previous characters, Han So Hee will be donning a completely new avatar for My Name as her character will be infiltrating the police force to avenge her father’s death. Giving an insight into her role, she said that her character Yoon Ji Woo is desperate for revenge as she witnessed her father getting murdered at a very young age.

However, getting those fight sequences delivered smoothly was not an easy task for the Money Flower actress. So Hee who described her action scenes as ‘life’ because the characters put their life on lines, said, “At first, I thought I will be able to pull it off easily, so I wanted to action school and attended class. So there I realized that it takes a lot of time. And it is not just me doing it alone, I have to make a good choreography with my partner in every scene so that was pressure and I was worried about hurting anyone all the time. That was quite challenging.

Her co-star Hee Soon chimed in, “Our actions do not rely on wires or computer graphics. It was done first hand and it was really emotionally charged."

The director Kim Jin-Min, too, put special focus on the extreme scenes executed by his cast as he was in all praises of them. The Extracurricular fame filmmaker also gave a shoutout to his martial arts directors and the stunt doubles for the smooth execution of the series.

He added to the discussion, “I am thankful to the martial arts directors and the stunt doubles who went through the trouble to ensure the cast is comfortable in all the sequences. They did a wonderful job of making the sequences safe and doable and making sure no one is hurt because 99% of the action was all done by the cast themselves. What I can really take pride in My Name is the fact that they probably did more percentage of the action than any other action/adventure film you have seen before."

Answering a question on the looks of the lead actress which does not fit with a typical revenge story, the director explained, “Actors have the looks and the appearance for sure and the appearance might act as a limitation because of your looks you can either take on a certain job or you can’t. I asked her whether she is ready to do it and practice hard for the sequences. And she said yes without a second thought."

“When I met So Hee, she promised to practice hard and I told her if you don’t do so then I don’t want to work with you on this. You are fitter for melodrama so it is not going to be an easy task. However, she was all in for the film, and that was one of the driving forces behind how we were able to produce the series," he concluded.

