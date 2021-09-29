Korean Survivalist Drama 'Squid Game' on Track to be Biggest Netflix Show, Beating Bridgerton

Netflix original series, Squid Game, is currently at number one on the streaming giant around the world. The South Korean show debuted less than two weeks ago on the streaming service. The addictive K-drama is raking in viewership globally at a rapid rate such that it might surpass current ranking record holder Bridgerton. Squid Game is tracking to be its biggest show ever, and is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries.

The violent survival drama has transcended language and culture barriers to be currently ranked as the number one in several countries, since its premiere on September 17. Fueled by word of mouth, Squid Game is the first Korean original series ever to top spot on Netflix, comparable to global hits including Ginny and Georgia, Shadow and Bone, and Who Killed Sara?

Set in present-day South Korea’s real wealth inequality, Squid Game is complete with masterful cliffhangers. The show’s eclectic cast and inventive set pieces is what keeps viewers watching and requisites bingeworthy appeal.

Aided by the ever-expanding subscriber base, Squid Game is going to soon become the biggest non-English-language Netflix show and perhaps top Bridgerton’s record 82 million. Bridgerton at the top of the streaming giant’s most popular shows is followed by Lupin Part 1, The Witcher Season 1, Sex/Life Season 1, and Season 3 of Stranger Things. Other popular shows like Money Heist and The Queen's Gambit, are likely to have no plans for a sequel season in the works.

The nine-part series is the first show from Korea to reach the top spot in the US, and in the UK on the streaming platform. According to Deadline, “Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure. It’s only been out for nine days, and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,”said Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here