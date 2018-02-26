Koroli Nair Is Very Unlike Me: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who currently awaits the release of her next film "Dil Juunglee", says her character Koroli Nair from the film is very unlike her.Talking about her role, Taapsee told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I play a Delhi girl but a very unlike me Delhi girl. (It's a character) very unlike what I have portrayed or you have seen of Delhi girls in movies till now.""I play a millionaire's daughter, who is like 'Alice In Wonderland', where she has no reality check. She feels that everything is happy in her life and has this knight in shining armour, who will come one day to be with her and nothing is wrong in this world and everything goes perfectly fine... She has no reality check. She is very pampered not the spoilt brat but she is a sweetheart who lives in her bubble of her own," she added.Taapsee describes the movie as "beautiful"."It is a beautiful love story at the heart of it but then it has very good characters around it which makes the film interesting and special because love stories are more or less the same... But what makes it special is how these characters are," she said.Directed by Aleya Sen Sharma, "Dil Juunglee", will release on March 9. It also stars Saqib Saleem.