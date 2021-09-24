Kota Factory Season 2 Review: Jitendra Kumar's Netflix Show is Less Fun, More Deja Vu

Kota Factory Season 2

Director: Raghav Subbu

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh

Sequels are always tricky to make. Successful films and series have often had a sequel and not all have been as impactful as the first one. In recent years, with the advent of OTT in India, several shows have had subsequent seasons. Most often the makers have been able to present a unique story in the first season but the second season has fallen flat. The second season of Kota Factory doesn’t fall in that category. At the same time, it doesn’t even elevate the series.

Kota Factory 2 picks up from where the first season ended. Vaibhav (Mayur More), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Uday (Alam Khan), Vartika (Revathi Pillai) and Meenal (Urvi) are back to their classes with the aspiration of cracking the IIT. On the other hand, Jeetu sir (Jeetendra Kumar) has left Prodigy Classes with the intention of opening his own academy.

Following a similar black and white template as its predecessor, the show engrosses its audience by taking them deeper into the life of certain characters including Vaibhav, Meena, and most importantly Jeetu sir. Although the narrative feels familiar, director Raghav Subbu, along with his writer Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani, and Saurabh Khanna layer it with genuine heart, injecting dollops of affection through his characters. There are certain peculiar details that carve out the identity of the characters even better and give a nostalgic value. With tailor-made roles and on-point performances, the second season is engrossing but does not live up to the charm of the original.

The episodes, which start off at a brisk pace, slow down mid-way through the season. Yet this enviable ensemble of actors, who are a talented bunch of young kids, strive hard to stay invested and keep the proceedings going.

To begin with, it severely lacks the urgency, the wicked humour and the heartfelt bonds that made the first season so captivating. Here, most things are seen from a (figurative) distance. The plot, as before, is tightly wound and demands close attention, but there’s so little happening between the lines, that you wonder what happened.

The first season of Kota Factory arrived at a time when the Indian web series industry was in a nascent stage. Now with a boom in OTT platforms and a new series releasing almost every week, the industry is up and running at a fast pace. The show, on the other hand, continues to drive on nostalgia alone. The squabbles are plenty but the laughs are few and far between.

All said and done, Kota Factory 2 is definitely watchable but the soul is missing. The star of season 1 was its innocence, but unfortunately, the makers concentrated just on that without introducing anything new.

