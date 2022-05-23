Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Big Fat Wedding in Italy with Full Kardashian Clan in Attendance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now married. The couple tied the knot on Sunday in Italy. Several pictures from their lavish wedding are now going viral on social media.

In one of the clicks, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can be seen taking vows. In another picture, the duo shares an intimate kiss. Reportedly, their wedding was attended by all of their children including Kourtney’s sons Mason and Reign, and her daughter Penelope, Travis’ son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana.

Following the ceremony, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also took to their respective social media handles to drop their official wedding pictures. “happily ever after,” the couple wrote.

Just a few days before it was reported that Kourtney and Travis are legally married now. A source cited by the People claimed that Kourtney said “I do” to her beau in a Santa Barbara courthouse in the presence of a small group of close friends and family. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited,” the source added. Prior to this, the two stars also had a ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October last year on the beach in Montecito, California. Earlier this year, the couple also made their debut at the Met Gala. Back then, Kardashian wore a cropped white shirt with a custom black skirt. On the other hand, her beau went for a traditional black suit with a skirt attached at the waist. The pictures of the couple from the event went viral on social media.

