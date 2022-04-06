Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas Wedding Not Legal: Report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a surprise wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas, hours after the Grammys 2022 ceremony came to an end. TMZ reported that the couple exchanged their vows in a midnight ceremony in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating the wedding ceremony. New reports say that the marriage might not be legal, as the couple were not given a license.

Page Six exclusively revealed that the pair had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license. “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet," a insider shared on Tuesday morning.

Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one. Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

However, a TMZ report had earlier said that the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness. Kourtney and Travis reportedly made their way to the chapel at around 1:30 am, a few hours after Travis performed at the Grammys and tied the knot. The TMZ report added that the couple did not allow photos at the venue and brought their own photographer and security for the secret wedding.

Advertisement

A source close to the couple also told the international publication that the couple has planned ‘several’ other celebrations as well. Kourtney and Travis surprised fans with the news of their engagement in October. Travis was seen arranging an elaborate setup to propose to his lady love. In pictures from the proposal, shared by the couple on Instagram, Travis had arranged a circle of roses by the seashore for an intimate proposal while a photographer was captured their happy moment from afar. Sharing the pictures, Kourtney and Travis said, “Forever."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.