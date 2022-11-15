Kourtney Kardashian Dedicates Sweet Birthday Note To 'Soulmate' Travis Barker; Check Her Post

Travis Barker celebrated his 47th birthday on Monday, November 14. To mark the special occasion, his wife and beauty mogul Kourtney Kardashian did not hold back on proclaiming her love for him in a sizzling and bold social media post. In a series of intimate photos, the Poosh founder dazzled in a tube-corseted short dress that perfectly hugged the curves around her waist. Meanwhile, the musician opted for a white crop t-shirt that was matched with shimmer black pants.

While Kourtney elegantly sits on a wooden desk, Travis is seen relaxing on a nearby chair as the camera captures them together. In one photo, Travis draws his wife closer, in another, he plants a kiss on her thigh. While sharing the intimate photographs, Kourtney Kardashian called Travis the husband of her dream and wrote, “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate, Travis Barker, you have changed my life forever."

Travis was quick to react. He wrote, “My soulmate, I love you forever."

Take a look at the post here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Tarvis Barker tied the knot, not once but thrice. It was back in April, this year when the two said “I do" to each other in a secret ceremony that place in the middle of the night at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Just two days after the secret ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special moment. Later, the fashion entrepreneur called it a “practice wedding" before legally tying the knot a month later.

The LA courthouse nuptial of the two took place on May 15 wherein the duo shared a series of photographs captioning it, “Till death do us part." This was then followed by a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family members. The extravagant ceremony held at Portofino was attended by all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their mom Kris Jenner, and many prominent Hollywood personalities like Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

