Kourtney Kardashian Faces Criticism While Promoting Skincare Collab; Deets Inside

Member of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian, recently found herself in an embarrassing situation of epic proportions, while promoting her lifestyle brand Poosh and startup AlkaGlam. This comes shortly after the reality TV celebrity launched her first skincare product which is primarily made up of minerals. However, taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old diva claimed that people’s skin deserved minerals and not chemicals, Life&Style reported. The celebrity did not seem to know that minerals are made up of various chemical elements and thus, essentially mean the same thing.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kourtney had written, “Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals,” and netizens were quick to point out the celebrity’s lack of science skills, BuzzFeed reported. To clarify the nature of the reality star’s product–the facial mist is made up of minerals such as zinc, grey tourmaline, silver, maifan stone, magnesium, kaolin soil, and activated carbon. The product is also touted to draw out dirt and excess sebum from the skin, as well as maintain the pH balance of all almost all skin types. The mist is also said to improve the overall appearance of the skin.

The celebrity was roasted by fans for not knowing that minerals and chemicals mean the same thing. While her brand exudes beauty and wellness advice, there are a few things that Kourtney is still not very sure about. This is not the first time that Kourtney or her beauty opinions have been embroiled in controversy. The reality TV star has always been a crusader for ‘clean beauty’, US weekly had earlier reported. Kourtney had then explained that she never ‘plays around’ with her kids and their personal care products. She claimed that everyone should have the right to healthy products and personal care.

However, her recent comments have caused quite a storm on Twitter with Kourtney finally deleting the controversial tweet. Additionally, in a Poosh article, Kourtney explained that she always prefers ‘non-toxic’ goods for skincare or hygiene needs. While there was no mention of the fact that minerals and chemicals are pretty much similar, Kourtney did state that products that are free of ‘harmful chemicals’ lead to a healthier way of living.

