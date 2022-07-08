Kourtney Kardashian Inks 'K' on Hubby Travis Barker's Arm, Calls It Her 'Finest Work'

Travis Barker has added another tattoo, and this time it is inked by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder took to her Instagram stories and shared the snap of her latest artwork. In the photo, Kourtney flaunted the tattoo she just inked on her husband’s arm, which is her initial “K” beside a cute little heart. The KUWTK alum wrote on the snap, “Some of my finest work, Travis Barker.” Proud husband Travis also re-shared her story on his social media account.

This one is the second tattoo by Kourtney on Travis. Last year, she inked ‘I love you’ on his arm. Barker is known to have full-body tattoos. He had earlier elaborated on the significance of having the designs on his body permanently. For him, inking tattoos means he is documenting his life.

The 46-year-old musician was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after he administered a complaint about severe pain in the abdomen. It was later revealed that it was due to his pancreatitis. Kourtney was with her husband throughout his hospitalisation.

During the hospitalisation, a source told ET, “Kourtney was extremely worried about Travis when he started feeling unwell. She has been by Travis’ side throughout everything and has been nonstop taking care of him and making sure he is ok.” The report also stated the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were extremely worried as well. “Her family was really scared as well, but everyone is glad that Travis is on the mend now and that he was able to get amazing care,” the source had stated. Post Travis’ discharge, the couple headed on a much-needed vacation with her two kids, Penelope and Regin.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy, last month in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

