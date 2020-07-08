Kourtney Kardashian On Quitting Keeping Up With The Kardashians After 13 Years: It Became Toxic

The very popular reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians have seen the Kardashian-Jenner family through thirteen years and 19 seasons. Now, Kourtney, the oldest of the sisters and Kris Jenner's first daughter will be quitting the show.

Talking to Vogue Arabia, Kourtney said, "I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

She also said she took this step to ensure she was in charge of the details of her life that was put out to the public. "I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of three Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. One of the most famous arcs of the show was her long relationship with Scott Disick, who she dated from 2006 to 2015. Kourtney is also the founder of wellness entity Poosh.com.