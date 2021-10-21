Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photos from Travis Barker's Romantic Beachside Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian has shared new photos of her romantic proposal from fiancé Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, posted a series of photos from the special moment on Instagram, including shots of the couple kissing and embracing on the beach.

One photo shows Kardashian and Barker sitting in the sand as they smile lovingly into each other’s eyes while another pic captures a moment where they both laugh as they hold each other close.

Kourtney Kardashian is Engaged to Boyfriend Travis Barker, See Viral Pics of the Proposal Here

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” she captioned the photos from their engagement. “Forever with you is a dream come true," Travis commented on the pictures.

Travis Barker popped the question on October 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, according to E!News. “Forever @travisbarker," Kourtney had posted to Instagram just after Travis, 45, proposed. She included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.

Their engagement comes just nine months after they started dating, though the duo has been close friends for several years. Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumours. They later made their relationship Instagram official in February with a picture of their intertwined hands.

Last month, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Kourtney was previously married to Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott are parents to three children Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.