Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Legally Married, Post Intimate Pics from Wedding; Kim Reacts

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married now. The couple has confirmed the same by sharing a series of intimate pictures from their wedding day on social media. As per media reports, The Kardashians star, 43, got legally married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Santa Barbara over the weekend with a few close friends and family members in attendance. The couple has also planned an Italian wedding extravaganza said to be happening during the European summer.

Now, Kourtney and Travis have shared their first pictures as newlyweds. “Till death do us part,” Kourtney captioned the snaps including the couple kissing in their convertible vehicle with a ‘just married’ sign hanging on the back as well as some of her posing in her mini wedding dress and traditional hooded veil.

As soon as Kourtney posted the wedding pictures on her Instagram account, her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian showered her with love. “I love you,” wrote Kris. While Kim commented, “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

A source told PEOPLE.com, “After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to Los Angeles to be with their kids. Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis’ wife.”

Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s romantic beach proposal to Kourtney Kardashian was featured on the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new show, “The Kardashians.” The proposal featured a gorgeous arrangement of hedges of red roses on the beach, where Barker got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney. Their engagement concluded with a surprise dinner with both their families in attendance.

Their whirlwind practice Vegas wedding happened after the 2022 edition of the Grammys at One Love Wedding Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign who are 12, 9 and 7 respectively. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share a son, Landon and daughter, Alabama, who are 18 and 16, respectively.

