Kourtney Kardashian's Reaction to Travis Barker's Post Gets Fans Excited

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian is said to be dating long-time friend Travis Barker and her latest post on his social media post has caught the attention of fans.

Travis had shared a throwback post on Sunday, with his former band Blink-182. He captioned the video, saying: "My first punk band FEEBLE." While his post was swamped with comments from fans around the world, there was a comment from Kourtney, too.

She simply wrote: "wow".

Kourtney and Travis are reportedly dating after being friends for a long time. They had also spent quality time at Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home recently.

According to sources, the Kardashian family is very happy that Kourtney has found love again and approves of Travis. Also, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is reportedly happy that she has moved on in life and found love.

Scott and Kourtney dated for 11 years and share the joint custody of their three children. Kourtney recently sparked rumours of romance with Travis when the two spent time at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house in California.

"He's (Scott) really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship. She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. There's no romance there (between Scott and Kourtney) and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them," a source told eonline.com.