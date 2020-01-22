Take the pledge to vote

Kousalya Kharthika Becomes the First Specially-abled to Win Rs 1 cr on KBC Tamil

Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever differently-abled contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on "Kodeeswari" -- the Tamil version of the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

IANS

January 22, 2020
Kousalya Kharthika, 31, hails from Madurai, suffers from speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

On becoming a crorepati on "Kodeeswari", Kousalya said: "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do.

"I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show, and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari'."

"Kodeeswari" is being hosted by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who was overjoyed at Kousalya's achievement.

"Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life," Radika said.

The show airs on Colors Tamil.

