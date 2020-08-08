Kozhikode Air India Tragedy: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Join Mollywood Stars in Expressing Grief

Kerala faced one of the biggest tragedies on Friday night after an Air India Express plane split into two after sliding off the runaway. The plane crash has resulted in the death of 19 passengers, including both the pilots.

The incident has brought grief to several celebs, including the Mollywood stars. Offering their condolences and prayers, the actors have expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate occurrence.

Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress! Really frightening news all around."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared special prayers for the Air India pilot who lost his life in the accident. Sharing a picture of him, the actor wrote, "Rest in peace Wing Cdr (Retd) Sathe. Had the privilege of knowing him personally. Will cherish our conversation sir."

Expressing his shock and disbelief over the incident, actor Neeraj Madhav shared, "These are unlikely times, Munnar landslide yesterday & today karipur plane crash. Remembering everyone who lost their lives in the recent tragedies. We as a community need to stand together forgetting all the dirty politics and polarisations that are happening around us. Let’s try to stay hopeful, let’s be there for each other. This too shall pass."

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi shared the helpline number, writing, "My heart goes out to everyone who was on board that flight and all the relatives who were waiting for their return. I pray to God that we all have the much needed mental strength to get through these terrible times. Lets not forget to be there for each other, now more than ever."

Several other members of the film fraternity shared helpline numbers on their social media pages.