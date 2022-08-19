Kranti Redkar And Bharat Jadhav Reunite After 16 Years

Kranti Redkar will grace Subodh Bhave’s television chat show Bus Bai Bus with her electrifying presence this weekend. Zee Marathi recently shared a promo video of the upcoming episode, featuring the Shahanpan Dega Deva actor, on social media. In the video, Kranti reunited with her co-star Bharat Jadhav to shake a leg to their iconic Marathi dance number, Kombdi Palali.

For her appearance on Bus Bai Bus, Kranti Redkar donned a light-green blazer over a white shirt and blue jeans. She complemented her outfit with a pair of hot-pink stilettos and gold accessories. Kranti rounded off her look with dewy makeup and a mid-parted hairdo. On the other hand, Bharat Jadhav sported a light-blue kurta over white pyjamas. He paired his ethnic outfit with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

In the promo video, Kranti Redkar is heard jokingly referring to Queen Elizabeth II as her “Ajji” while narrating a hilarious anecdote to Subodh Bhave. Soon, the host surprises Kranti by inviting her former co-star Bharat Jadhav to the stage. Upon reuniting after sixteen years, the actor-duo breaks into an impromptu performance to their chartbuster song Kombdi Palali, which is sung by Vaishali Samant and Anand Shinde.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the superhit song is from the Marathi film Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad, which was released back in 2016. The melody of Kombdi Palali was re-released as Chikni Chameli, starring Katrina Kaif, in the 2012 blockbuster Bollywood film Agneepath. Both Marathi and Hindi songs were not only lauded by the audience but they also continue to be extremely popular among the masses to date.

On the career front, Kranti Redkar marked her directorial debut in the Marathi film industry with the 2015 film Kaakan. The romantic film starred Jitendra Joshi and Urmila Kanitkar in the lead roles. She was last seen in the 2019 film Rocky. The film was helmed by Adnan A. Shaikh, and it starred Rahul Dev, Shibani Dandekar and Akshaya Hindalkar in the lead roles.

