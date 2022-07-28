Kreem: Samyuktha Hegde Gets Injured On Sets, Hospitalised

Actor Samyuktha Hegde, who was busy shooting for her next Kreem with debutant director Abhishek Basanth, got injured today on the sets of the film while performing a fight sequence of the social thriller. The actress reportedly suffered an ankle twist and knee injury.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Abhishek Basanth informed that the unit had insisted to use a body double to perform the stunt, but Samyuktha demanded to perform it by herself.

As result, the shooting for Kreem has now been pushed further. Sources have informed that the risky fighting scene was being shot in the presence of fight master Prabhu at Kantheerava studio in Bangalore.



Informing about Samyuktha’s health, the film’s producer D.K. Devendra said, “Samyukta is recovering. The doctor has advised her to rest for 15 days. She has injuries on her leg and near her eye.”

The project, bankrolled by DK Devendra’s Sumvardini Productions, has the script penned by writer Agni Sreedhar. Kareem has cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan. More information on the cast and crew of the film is yet awaited.

Samyuktha rose to fame with Kirik Party and had recently hit the headline for her controversial statement in an interview.

“What is the reason for some actors and actresses to get fame very quickly? Answering the question, the actress said, ‘National Crush, State Crush are titles bought with money. Any actor or actress can easily gain popularity if they have someone like a godfather behind them or have money in the movie industry. If you pay PRs, they will do whatever you want. For example, if someone wants a chocolate boy image, PRs will do it,” the actress said as she revealed another side of cinema.

