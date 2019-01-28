English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Krish-Kangana Fight Over Manikarnika Credit, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Pics
From Manikarnika's commercial success to latest pics from Priyanka Chopra's blissful marital life, here's what went down in the world of showbiz today.
As manic Monday comes to a close, we bring you the top entertainment stories you might have missed out today. We have inside information about Krish Jagarlamudi finally speaking up about Kangana Ranaut taking major credit for Manikarnika, Vidya Balan making her Tamil debut, and solid dope on the latest true-crime documentary series by Netflix.
So, read on and be enlightened.
Krish Jagarlamudi has broken his silence on Kangana Ranaut hogging the limelight as the director of Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi. Addressing the controversy for the first time, Krish said in an interview, “I don’t know how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it.”
He also revealed that Kangana has re-shot many scenes previously filmed by him. Though Kangana hasn’t responded to his comments yet, her sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and asked Krish to calm down and leave her sister alone.
There might be a fight brewing on credit sharing, but Kangana has nothing to worry in terms of box office performance of Manikarnika. The film has earned Rs 42.55 crore in India alone in the first three days of its release. It has raked in another Rs 11.03 crore in the international markets, including the UAE and the UK.
Another person breaking his silence on a long-discussed topic is Rishi Kapoor, who finally opened up about his illness. Rishi said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on in New York, would end soon. He also added how he was taking this time as a much needed break from films.
A long cherished dream has come true for Vidya Balan. She is finally making her debut into Tamil cinema. She will be starring opposite Tamil star Ajith in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.
Pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s post-wedding holidays just don’t seem to stop. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas hosted a family get-together at an upscale restaurant in Belmont in North Carolina, US. Pictures and videos of the dinner emerged on social media on Sunday.
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, the latest true-crime documentary series by Netflix, chronicles the life and death of one of the world’s most dreaded killers. The series director Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost film series, Some Kind of Monster) has managed to get the word out to the hardcore fans of type content but fails to deliver beyond the usual profiling and psychological sketch of a serial killer.
