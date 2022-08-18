Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Go Go Govinda to Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor, Bollywood Songs That Will Add to Your Dahi Handi Celebrations

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Janmashtami functions are incomplete without the Dahi Handi celebrations as the event replicates the mischievous nature of Lord Krishna in his childhood days. An earthen pot filled with dahi (yogurt), makkhan (butter), or any other milk-based food is hung with the support of a string at a tall height and people form a human pyramid by mounting on each other’s backs to reach the handi (clay pot).

This event is done to recreate Lord Krishna’s stealing of ‘makhan’ (butter) as mentioned in popular culture and mythological scriptures. While everyone has gathered to witness the celebrations, you can play the perfect music for yourself and the attendees in the function from this playlist:

Bada Natkhat Hai Re Kishan Kanhaiya from Amar Prem

Sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, this song highlights the sweet, playful antics of Baal Gopaal and how his mother Yashoda, played by Sharmila Tagore gets annoyed by her naughty child. Pintya from Shaitan

This peppy Marathi score is bound to uplift everyone’s mood and people will enjoy the fun vibe of the song even if they don’t understand the lyrics. The song features Kalki Koechlin, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Gulshan Devaiah among other people. Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor from Vaastav: The Reality

Written by Sameer, and sung by Vinod Rathod and Atul Kale, this song with upbeat music is a must-listen on Dahi Handi functions. Enjoy the energetic song with friends and family. Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala from Kala Bazaar

The song is sung by multiple artists, some of whom are Sadhana Sargam, Shabbir Kumar, and Amit Kumar. The video features Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and other actors. Go Go Govinda from Oh My God

Featuring Prrabhudeva and Sonakshi Sinha, this song beautifully captures the festive mood of Dahi Handi and cannot be missed on the occasion. The fun song is voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh, and Himesh Reshammiya.

