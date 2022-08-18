Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Woh Kisna Hai, Soja Zara to Radha Kaise Na Jale, Watch Lord Krishna Inspired Movies Songs

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: The country is gearing up to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna on August 18. Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha month in Bhadrapad. Also known as Gokul Janmashtami, the festival is celebrated across the country as a grand fiesta. A day after Krishna Janmashtami, devotees organise Dahi Handi. Bollywood has fairly contributed to the festive spirits.

From upbeat tracks to melodious tunes, Bollywood’s playlist is a hit during Janmashtami celebrations. We have handpicked a bunch of songs for you to enjoy this special occasion.

Woh Kisna Hai

The song is a must on the playlist, the melody has beautifully glorified the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. Woh Kisna Hai from the film Kisna: The Warrior Poet featured Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, SP Sailaja and Ayesha Darbar and beautifully penned by Javed Akhtar and scored by Ismail Darbar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBwphPWb1Ps

Soja Zara

Soja Zara is another melodious track dedicated to Lord Krishna from Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. The song is beautifully presented by SS Rajamouli featuring Anushka and Prabhas. The melodious verse has been written by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Madhushree.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bESWkKFsKZE

Go Go Govinda

The Dahi Handi celebration is incomplete without this upbeat song from the film, Oh My God. Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in the Akshay Kumar starrer film. It also features Prrabhudeva shaking his legs on the groovy track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9ySOP8PYEI

Mann Mohona

Bollywood came up with a song that is used as a Bhajan. The song not only soothes the soul but also has devotional power. The track from Jodha Akbar featuring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan showcases the acceptance of Hinduism within the walls of the Mughal Fort. It has been sung by Bela Shende.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9alqwyaSOiU

Radha Kaise Na Jale

From the film Lagaan, Radha Kaise Na Jale is a mood-lifting track as they celebrate Krishna Janamashtami. Aamir Khan essayed Krishna’s role in the song and teased Radha played by Gracy Singh who is jealous as Krishna mingles with other women in the town.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNnvL0ztJhA

The song has been voiced by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan. The tunes have been composed by AR Rahman.

