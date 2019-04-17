English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Krishna Mukherjee Clarifies Her Statement on Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air
TV actress Krishna Mukherjee has clarified her earlier statement, saying that there is no base to the rumour of Ye Hain Mohabbatein going off air.
Image: Instagram
TV actress Krishna Mukherjee, who was earlier quoted as confirming that the TV show Ye Hain Mohabbatein will go off the air in June, has clarified her statement and refuted the news of the show going off air. The actress plays the role of Alia in the hit TV show.
As per a new statement, she clarified, "Ye Hai Mohabbatein is not going off the air at all. It was a rumour, no part of it is true. We have been hearing the rumours for the longest time but nothing concrete has been conveyed to us as yet. YHM is very close to me and I want the show to go on forever because it is a beautiful show with an amazing team!"
Krishna also said that she was misinterpreted and there is no base to the rumours of Ye Hain Mohabbatein going off air. The hit family drama on Star Plus is based on the daily life story of Bhalla family. The show started with the wedding of Ishita and Raman Bhalla, aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel. The onscreen Jodi of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel were seen struggling through their marriage for the first few years. Ye Hain Mohabbatein also stars Anita Hassanandani in the negative role of Shagun, the ex-wife of Raman Bhalla.
Earlier, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also confirmed that they have no information on the show going off air, nor have they received any notice. Ye Hain Mohabbatein first aired in December 2013 and has been successful in ruling the TRP rating charts.
Krishna will be next seen in Naagin 3. The actress will play the role of Hukum and Vishaka’s evil child.
