Krishna Passes Away LIVE Updates: Mahesh Babu's Father No More; CM KCR, Nani, Allari Naresh Pay Tributes to 'Superstar'

Devastated on hearing the news of our Super Star Krishna Garu's Demise.. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏

Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND 💔

My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/W6KKdtoQfH

— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 15, 2022