4-min read

Krishna Raj Kapoor (1930-2018) ; Salman, Aamir Khan Lead Bollywood in Mourning Her Passing

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family's matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Krishna Raj Kapoor (1930-2018) ; Salman, Aamir Khan Lead Bollywood in Mourning Her Passing
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her children, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

Randhir issued a statement saying, "I regret to announce that I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully."

With Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor. Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family's matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Here's what the celebrities expressed:

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened... She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace.



Amjad Ali Khan: Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious Krishna Raj Kapoorji. May her soul rest in peace.



Aamir Khan: If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Rajivji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji.



Karan Johar: The embodiment of grace of dignity, of elegance and of stength... Krishna aunty will always be the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity'. The most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour... Will miss you Krishna aunty.



Salman Khan: Krishna aunty .. my mother and me will miss u always



Manisha Koirala: Till the end she was graceful! What a remarkable lady!



Satish Kaushik: Iron pillar of Kapoor family. Will always be remembered for her grace and dignified persona. May her soul RIP.



Soha Ali Khan: She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out of place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences.



Raveena Tandon said "an era passes away" with Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise.



Madhur Bhandarkar: My deepest condolences. May God give immense strength to whole family.



Farah Khan: The most beautiful lady of our industry passes away. My heart goes out to the entire family. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.



