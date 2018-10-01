Krishna Raj Kapoor (1930-2018) ; Salman, Aamir Khan Lead Bollywood in Mourning Her Passing
Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family's matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Randhir issued a statement saying, "I regret to announce that I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully."
With Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor. Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family's matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.
Here's what the celebrities expressed:
Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened... She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace.
Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018
Amjad Ali Khan: Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious Krishna Raj Kapoorji. May her soul rest in peace.
Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious #KrishnaRajKapoorji May her soul rest in peace @chintskap 🙏🙏— Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) October 1, 2018
Aamir Khan: If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Rajivji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji.
If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018
A very sad loss to all of us.
My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.
We love you Krishnaji.
Karan Johar: The embodiment of grace of dignity, of elegance and of stength... Krishna aunty will always be the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity'. The most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour... Will miss you Krishna aunty.
The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018
Salman Khan: Krishna aunty .. my mother and me will miss u always
Krishna aunty .. my mother and me will miss u always.. #KrishnaRajKapoor— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2018
Manisha Koirala: Till the end she was graceful! What a remarkable lady!
Till the end she was graceful!! What a remarkable lady!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/cZoOfar4b7— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) October 1, 2018
Satish Kaushik: Iron pillar of Kapoor family. Will always be remembered for her grace and dignified persona. May her soul RIP.
Sad to hear about the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoorJi .iron pillar of Kapoor family .will always be remembered for her grace and dignified persona .. may her soul RIP. @chintskap— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) October 1, 2018
Soha Ali Khan: She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out of place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family.— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018
Raveena Tandon said "an era passes away" with Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise.
.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018
Madhur Bhandarkar: My deepest condolences. May God give immense strength to whole family.
Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018
May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK
Farah Khan: The most beautiful lady of our industry passes away. My heart goes out to the entire family. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.
Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 1, 2018
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai