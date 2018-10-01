GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest at 87, Bollywood Joins Family in Mourning

Randhir Kapoor issued a statement saying that Krishna Raj Kapoor died peacefully.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest at 87, Bollywood Joins Family in Mourning
Krishna Raj Kapoor arrives to pay her last respects to legendary actress Sridevi at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her children, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

Randhir issued a statement saying, "I regret to announce that I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully."

The news broke when actor Raveena Tandon and adman Suhel Seth expressed their condolences on Twitter.







Other celebrities also took to social media to express their sorrow. Soha Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and many other members of the film fraternity tweeted their condolences.








The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...