Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest at 87, Bollywood Joins Family in Mourning
Randhir Kapoor issued a statement saying that Krishna Raj Kapoor died peacefully.
Krishna Raj Kapoor arrives to pay her last respects to legendary actress Sridevi at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Randhir issued a statement saying, "I regret to announce that I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully."
The news broke when actor Raveena Tandon and adman Suhel Seth expressed their condolences on Twitter.
.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018
Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) October 1, 2018
Other celebrities also took to social media to express their sorrow. Soha Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and many other members of the film fraternity tweeted their condolences.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family.— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018
Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018
May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK
The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.
