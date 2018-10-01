Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest at 87, Bollywood Joins Family in Mourning

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her children, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.Randhir issued a statement saying, "I regret to announce that I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully."The news broke when actor Raveena Tandon and adman Suhel Seth expressed their condolences on Twitter.Other celebrities also took to social media to express their sorrow. Soha Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and many other members of the film fraternity tweeted their condolences.The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.