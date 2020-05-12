MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Krishna Shroff's Boyfriend Eban Hyams Reveals Marriage is 'On the Cards' for Them

Image courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

Image courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff and boyfriend Eban Hyams recently went live to celebrate one year of them meeting, when he revealed they are thinking of marriage.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are one of the most popular couples on social media right now. They keep followers engaged with phtotos and videos of their activities together. While they spent the initial days of the lockdown together at Krishna's sea-facing home in Mumbai, Eban is now back in Australia with his family.

The couple recently went live on Instagram to celebrate one year of their first meeting. "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us," Eban said.

He added that Krishna is planning to fly down to Australia soon' to spend some quality time with him and is currently waiting for her paperwork to come through.

When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, Eban revealed that a wedding was 'on the cards'. "If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it's definitely on the cards," he said.

When a fan commented that Krishna was the 'hottest woman on earth', Eban said, "She's taken, bro. Thank you, but taken."

Eban also posted a video clip of them dancing in his Instagram stories and said, "Eben though we started dating each other a month later, we met last year on this day."

eban insta

Krishna shared a screen grab of their Instagram chat, saying, "Met my favourite human being one year ago today."

krishna shroff insta

