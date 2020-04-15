MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Krishna Shroff Deletes Pics With Boyfriend Eban Hyams on Insta, But Assures Things Are Well

Image courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff recently deleted pictures and videos with boyfriend, basketball player Eban Hyams. However, all is well between the two as they recently opened up on their relationship in an interview.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff is currently quarantining with her boyfriend, basketball player Eban Hyams. The two have been dating for over a year and recently returned to Mumbai from a month-long vacation from the northeast.

Recently, Krishna deleted videos and pictures with Eban, which left fans wondering if all was not well between the two. However, that is not the case, since the two gave an interview about their relationship recently.

Talking to SpotboyE, Krishna said, “He is very attractive, really my type. Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

Eban added, “The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger.”

View this post on Instagram

Take you around the world.

A post shared by Eban Hyams (@ebanhyams) on

The model also said that Eban was the first one to confess his feelings. “I didn’t have to really think about it, it came very easily,” she said.

They also talked about her family reacting to Eban. While Tiger has been friends with Eban for years, her mother Ayesha called him 'cute'. Jackie Shroff, who is currently at his farmhouse between Mumbai-Pune highway, first learned about the couple when media started reporting about them.

