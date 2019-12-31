Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'

Tiger Shroff's brother Krishna is on a vacay with her boyfriend Eban Hyams and the couple will ring in New Year's together. Krishna recently posted several pics of the duo from their exotic getaway and Tiger seems to have found a way to tease his sister and Eban.

Krishna posted pics of the couple on Instagram and expressed her love of Eban as she wrote, "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year," in the caption. The duo can be seen enjoying each other's warmth as they pose candid for the camera. However, Tiger, responding to the loved up pics of the couple, wrote in the comments section, "Poor Guy, Eban."

Earlier in the day, Krishna posted a snap of herself chilling by the pool in a black bikini. She captioned it, “Nirvana state of mind.” Tiger had commented with a ‘nauseated face’ emoji on the post.

On the work front, Tiger is shooting for Baaghi 3, which will feature Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Verma and Disha Patani opposite him. The unit was untril now shooting for the film in cold temperatures of Belgrade, Serbia and Tiger has also revealed his look in the forthcoming feature, set to release in 2020.

